Dewsbury Arts Group set to present Peter Quilter comedy play 'Curtain Up!'

"Curtain Up!" is the third play that Dewsbury Arts Group (DAG) has performed by Peter Quilter.
It tells the story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan to bring it back to life again.
They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee.
However, their plans go awry and it’s a race against time to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter.
A DAG spokesperson said: "This is a fast-paced and very funny comedy, definitely one not to be missed."
Dewsbury Arts Group's production of "Curtain Up!" opens on Saturday, July 2 and then runs from Monday, July 4 to Saturday, July 9.
Tickets cost £12 and can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or by telephone on 0333 6663366.