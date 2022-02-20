Dewsbury Arts Group set to perform play by Adrian Mole author

Dewsbury Arts Group rehearsing for its latest production, Bazaar and Rummage

The group will be performing “Bazaar & Rummage”, written by British novelist Sue Townsend, who is best known as the author of the Adrian Mole series of books.

The play features Gwenda, an ex-agoraphobic, who leads a self-help group of three who have been unable to leave their homes for a variety of reasons.

She forces them to help at a local bazaar, enlisting the support of Fliss, a trainee social worker.

While sorting through the rummage their individual fears erupt but calm is restored by the ever-sensible Fliss.

When it is revealed that Gwenda may have ulterior motives for helping the three agoraphobics and the reasons why they are severely agoraphobic, you can’t help but feel sorry for them.

As they leave the hall it is apparent their agoraphobia is not cured but they have made the effort.

The director, Maria Bailey, said: “The play is relevant today in light of the pandemic where many have been told to stay in their homes because they are vulnerable or many have felt vulnerable and scared but have missed that social interaction.

"Also the impact of the pandemic on mental health has never been more evident.

"Ultimately the play is uplifting for, in spite of everything, there is hope.”

Audience members are advised that “Bazaar and Rummage” contains some sexual references and strong language.

It will open on Saturday, March 5, and then run from March 7-12 at the David and Judith Wood Theatre at Artspace, Lower Peel Street, off Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2ED. Performances start at 7.30pm each evening.