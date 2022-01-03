Dewsbury Arts Group set to open its production of play Switzerland

Cast members in Dewsbury Arts Group's production of Dry Rot last year. The group's latest show, the play Switzerland, will open on January 15

The amateur production of “Switzerland” by Joanna Murray-Smith is presented by arrangement with Nick Hern Books and is directed by Steve Goddard.

Novelist Patricia Highsmith (real life author of “The Talented Mr Ripley”and “Strangers on a Train”) lives in seclusion in her home in the Swiss mountains. In seclusion, that is, until young Edward Ridgeway arrives from her publisher, uninvited, to persuade her to write another Ripley novel.

Patricia is cynical, unpleasant, manipulative and wants to be left alone. Edward is naïve, optimistic and wants to boost his career by getting the book deal.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only one of them can succeed. But at what cost?

Steve, the director, saw “Switzerland” by accident during its West End debut in 2018, having bought a ticket from the Leicester Square kiosk without knowing anything about the play.

He fell in love with its darkness and the interaction between the two characters.

A review by the Sunday Telegraph said that Switzerland was “a gripping psychological thriller. Creeps up on you and then has you on the edge of your seat”.

With black humour throughout, be warned that this production contains strong language and some sensitive themes (race related comments).

The play opens on January 15 and then runs from January 17-22, with performances at 7.30pm, in the David and Judith Wood Theatre at Artspace, Lower Peel Street, off Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2ED.