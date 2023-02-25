The multi-award winning play, which was written by Charlotte Keatley in 1985, is returning to the David and Judith Wood Theatre, on Lower Peel Street, next month after initially being performed by the Dewsbury Arts Group in 1994.

In that showing, Alison Hartley (nee Woodall), took the role of Rosie, with the Yorkshire Evening Post saying she was ‘a valuable addition to the Arts Group’s stable of riches’.

Nearly 30 years later, Alison is returning to play Rosie’s mother, Jackie, in the group’s current production.

Alison Hartley (left) and Jacky Fletcher (right) in the Dewsbury Arts Group production of My Mother Said I Never Should in 1994 - both return for the 2023 version in March.

In addition, Jacky Fletcher, the group’s secretary, who appeared in the 1994 production as Jackie, will now be playing the character of Doris.

Moving up the generations for these two actors reflects the themes of the play, which follows four generations of women each facing their own problems.

Social stigmas of the characters’ own moments in history are explored with empathy as they courageously carve their own paths, with each one trying to make the world a better place for their children.

Director of the production, Mark Bailey, said: “It has been a joy working with this talented cast, bringing the characters to life and they have all worked hard to capture the spirit and truth of this brilliant play.

Alison Hartley (left) and Jacky Fletcher (right) in rehearsal for Dewsbury Arts Group's upcoming production of My Mother Said I Never Should.

“We hope that this production will be as fondly remembered in 30 years as the 1994 production is remembered now.”

The play runs from Saturday, March 4 to Saturday, March 11, with a matinee performance on Sunday, March 5.