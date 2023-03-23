The trial MakerWorld sessions, that will take place on Bond Street, will involve hands-on workshops and projects, making a creative difference to children and families.

The free workshops will be led by visual artist Harriet, who is a graduate from Batley School of Art, who specialises in painting, drawing and digital art.

Born and bred in Dewsbury, she is passionate about the town and its heritage and wishes to “build up trust” with the families that take part in the free, fun and creative sessions that will start on Wednesday, April 5.

The MakerWorld sessions will be led by Dewsbury-based artist Harriet Lawson.

Talking about the up-coming MakerWorld trial, Harriet said: “There is a MakerWorld in Huddersfield that I am involved in and it is super successful.

“I have always wanted to bring something similar to this part of Kirklees and we have recently been lucky enough to get funding to do a trial of MakerWorld in Dewsbury, which I am really excited about.

“I think something like this is really needed, especially in the town centre.

“Just getting families into the town centre where they have a safe space to do something free, fun and creative is so important.

The sessions will involve hands-on workshops and projects for children and families to enjoy.

“I am hoping that the sessions are really successful because if they are, we can potentially continue the trial.

“I am just so excited about it and I hope people love it as much as I do.”

The free MakerWorld drop-in sessions will take place at 8 Bond Street, Dewsbury, from April 5.

Little Makers for preschool children will take place on Wednesday’s from 11am to 2pm, with sessions for families and children aged two to 10 years taking place on Saturday’s from 11am to 3pm.