Dewsbury and Wakefield residents encouraged to register their ‘Gift of Life’ this Organ Donation Week

Around 126,876 people in the Wakefield region have already declared their decision through the NHS Organ Donor Register. However, the trust is encouraging people to tell their family to help ensure they support their decision if they are approached about organ donation by a specialist nurse in hospital.

When a family is approached, nine out of 10 families will agree to donation if they know their family member was on the Organ Donor Register and talked about their decision.

Even though the law around organ donation has now changed across England, Scotland and Wales, family members will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

The organ donation flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means it is still just as important as ever to register your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and ensure your friends and family know your wishes.

Helen Buglass, organ donation lead at the trust, said: “Knowing what your relative wanted, helps families support their decision around organ donation at what is often a difficult time.

“We need more people in the borough to register their decision and talk with their loved ones about organ donation to give them the certainty they need to support their organ donation decision.”

To support the campaign, this week the trust has been raising awareness of the cause through social media and the race for recipients’ challenge hosted by NHS Blood and Transplant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ridings Building at Dewsbury District Hospital lit up in pink.

The trust is also encouraging conversations by flying the organ donation flag and lighting up Wakefield Town Hall, and the sites of Pinderfields and Dewsbury District Hospital pink for the week.

A memorial service was also held in honour of those who passed.

The trust is now asking people across the area to register their decision and tell their families that they want to donate after their death to ensure they are able to give the gift of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We are very grateful to The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust for its support during Organ Donation Week.

“Every day across the UK there are thousands of patients and their families, waiting for that all important life-saving call. Yet, this is often only possible as a result of another family receiving some of the hardest news they might ever have to hear.

“With the increase in the number of people waiting for transplants, it’s more important than ever to register your organ donation decision and make it known to your family and friends.

“We urge all family members of all ages to take a moment this Organ Donation Week to register and share your decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and register your decision, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk and share your decision with your family.