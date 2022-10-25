Many Sufi-Muslim households in the local area have put up beautiful illuminations in their windows and have been enjoying family gatherings in the evening, where mouth-watering Eid-Milad food is served.

But the most important feature has been three Eid-Milad Peace Processions.

The most recent was organised in Ravensthorpe on Sunday, October 16 where nearly 1,000 worshippers came out to turn the town's streets into a sea of beautiful green flags symbolising Prophet Mohammad's love for nature and the environment.

An elegant horse and carriage lead the huge crowd.

They were led by local Mosque Imams sitting inside a horse-drawn carriage.

An estimated crowd of more than 2,000 Sufi-Muslims from Mosques in Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike also turned out on Sunday, October 9, outside Westtown's Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque to walk across the Calder Bridge towards Savile Town's Ghausia Jamia Mosque where a special outdoor prayer service was held for world peace.

Bilal Malik at the Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Procession, holding a green Sufi-Muslim flag.

Maddrassah pupils from the Mohaddis-E-Azam Mission - Madani Mosque at the Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession giving away free roses.

Children enjoying the Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession, waving their green Sufi-Muslim flags of peace and love.