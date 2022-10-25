Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Processions spread a message of joy and love
Sufi-Muslim communities across the district have joined millions across the globe to take part in Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations known as Eid-Milad.
Many Sufi-Muslim households in the local area have put up beautiful illuminations in their windows and have been enjoying family gatherings in the evening, where mouth-watering Eid-Milad food is served.
But the most important feature has been three Eid-Milad Peace Processions.
The most recent was organised in Ravensthorpe on Sunday, October 16 where nearly 1,000 worshippers came out to turn the town's streets into a sea of beautiful green flags symbolising Prophet Mohammad's love for nature and the environment.
They were led by local Mosque Imams sitting inside a horse-drawn carriage.
An estimated crowd of more than 2,000 Sufi-Muslims from Mosques in Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike also turned out on Sunday, October 9, outside Westtown's Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque to walk across the Calder Bridge towards Savile Town's Ghausia Jamia Mosque where a special outdoor prayer service was held for world peace.