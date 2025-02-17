Dewsbury and Batley to get £500k for more burial space

Kirklees Council has confirmed it will be investing £500k in burial space for Dewsbury and Batley.

A motion from Kirklees’ Community Alliance group about burial space for the two towns was approved at a Kirklees Council full council meeting.

The leader and cabinet will now have to find suitable multi-faith burial land for Dewsbury and Batley and ensure that £500k in already-allocated council funding is only spent in these locations.

The motion called for greater collaboration between the council and relevant organisations to ensure the best possible outcomes for

Huddersfield Town Hall.

The group also urged the council to enhance transparency regarding burial site provision, particularly by exploring ways to involve the wider community in discussions beyond the current bereavement forum meetings.

Members said it is vital that the approach to securing burial land remains “open, transparent, and inclusive”.

Kirklees’ Community Alliance group also say this marks a significant step forward in ensuring that the burial needs of residents in Dewsbury and Batley remain a priority.

“This is a crucial victory for our communities,” said the group.

With burial space dwindling in Kirklees, the investment will be coming at a time when it is much-needed.

The matter has been in the headlines recently, with the Law Commission proposing that graves be reused up and down the country amid a national shortage.

These plans have sent shockwaves through the Dewsbury community, with a petition launched in opposition.

Before any changes can be brought in, a report will be drawn up by the Law Commission and recommendations made to the government.