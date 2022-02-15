Dewsbury and Batley people and businesses in the running for 'best in Yorkshire' awards

Fara and Sajid Butt with members of the Dewsbury-based Shire Bed Company team

The awards - searching for "the best of the best" in Yorkshire has announced its nominees.

Isaac Lawley from Batley, who ran a mile a day for seven weeks in aid of the MND Association, has been nominated for the Rob Burrow Award.

The award recognises people and groups who have contributed to the charity.

Isaac has also been nominated for the Young Achiever Award.

Shire Beds Limited in Dewsbury is in the running for Independent Business of the Year and Farkhandra Hussain-Butt, from Dewsbury, has been put forward for Businesswoman of the Year.

The awards take place on May 6 at Elland Road.