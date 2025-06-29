Dewsbury and Batley MP Iqbal Mohamed gives speech at North Kirklees Interfaith's annual general meeting

Sharing samosas, curry, cooked rice, tea, coffee and fresh flowers, along with friendship and comradeship, were the theme during this year's North Kirklees Interfaith annual general meeting, held at the Al-Hikmah Centre in Batley.

The guest speaker invited to the AGM was Iqbal Hussain Mohamed MP (Independent - Dewsbury and Batley).

Introducing himself, Mr Mohamed began by saying: “I feel honoured to represent a diverse constituency like Dewsbury and Batley.

“Like every other elected parliamentary representative, I am of course dealing with a tremendous amount of case work, and at the same time representing the constituents of Dewsbury and Batley in the House of Commons chamber, whilst getting to know so many good people from so many different backgrounds here in my own constituency.

Pictured at the annual general meeting are, from the left, Fazila Shareef (co-vice-chair of North Kirklees Interfaith), Iqbal Hussain Mohamed MP, David Currie (chair of North Kirklees Interfaith) and Reverend Christine Hawke (co-vice-chair of North Kirklees Interfaith).

“A person's skin colour, their religious beliefs, their language or their ethnicity does not matter to me. All are equal in my eyes.”

Mr Mohamed used his speech to encourage a discussion among the listening audience by asking what they thought defined the concept of humanity.

He then gave his own input and said: “A human being needs certain basic fundamental rights, along with the right to have aspirations and hope. All these things are important.

“I passionately feel every creation, not just human beings, but even our environment, including the animals, birds, trees, plants and ocean life, deserve such rights.

“As humans, we should be obliged to think about the welfare of others, and to advocate for those who don't have these rights. This is what humanity should be all about.”

He also advised the gathering of faith leaders to look beyond religion.

He said: “In my opinion, we need to focus our interfaith activities firstly on humanity, and to then move onto issues affecting the environment and the climate.

“Today's interfaith work has to be more than just religious cooperation. It's important for interfaith initiatives to engage with both sides – with people of faith, and also with people of no faith.

“We need to embrace inclusivity by involving people who don't follow any religion. Those who have no faith are an equally important fabric of our society.

“Interfaith work as it stands currently also needs to think about encouraging more young people to get involved in its activities.

“The young generation are familiar with digital technology. They are the ones who use digital tools and the arts.

“It's this generation which can tap into the power of digital technology and help us to get our interfaith message out into our football stadiums, into our shopping malls, into our supermarkets and into our schools and colleges."

Mr Mohamed then quoted some verses from the Koran. He said: “Take one innocent life, and you have taken the life of all humanity. Yet, save one life, and you have saved the whole of humanity.”

Referring to recent events, he continued: “These verses of the Koran on saving humanity are as relevant now as they were when revealed 1,400 years ago. The verses are just as important at the moment for all the children in Gaza as they are for the children in Liverpool.”

Mr Mohamed spoke openly and frankly when he said: “Interfaith work can have an important role and indeed become a catalyst for positive thinking and positive change.

“We saw the best and worst of Britain during last year's riots. The worst was the violence and the fires.

“Yet the best of Britain was seen when people including church-going Christians, Muslims and white-English speaking residents all came together during those disturbances to rebuild Mosque walls.”

The audience was also reminded by Mr Mohamed about Dewsbury's nostalgic past when he said: “My parents came as immigrants from the Gujarat province of India to work in Dewsbury's textile mills during the 1960s. I grew up in Dewsbury at a time during the 1970s and 1980s when there was a strong sense of community.

“This sense of community existed well beyond the Mosque and church walls. The far-right was also active then, as it is now, yet there was still a firm sense of humanity on the streets and in our homes in those days.

“But we now have so many kids and even parents who live lonely lives because they do not experience such humanity. We need to use ordinary language to take our message of humanity and love out into our neighbourhoods.”

He finished by reading the quote of a famous Sufi-Muslim saint, Mohyuddin Chishti, who lived in India during the 12th century: “Love all and hate none. Become a blossom of love. Spread good will, peace and harmony.”

He ended his speech by saying: “I always try my best to act upon the Sufi saint's words.

“We must remain optimistic and keep working together to help build a safer, stronger society, and an equally safer, stronger and a better Dewsbury and Batley constituency.”

The chairperson of North Kirklees Interfaith, David Currie, said: “We felt absolutely delighted to welcome our newly elected MP Iqbal Hussain Mohamed at this year's annual general meeting, and to listen to his words.

“Our vision is, and will always be, to help build a better, more harmonious North Kirklees region. Interfaith work is more important now than ever before.”