Dewsbury and Batley Cycling Club set to open orphanage in Lebanon for Syrian children

Earlier this year, Cyclists from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - took on a challenging 70 mile bike ride from Dewsbury to York and back to raise £25,000 for the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.

Now, six months on from the bike ride, the cyclists will be travelling to Lebanon on October 15, for the opening of the orphanage which will provide refugees of the Syrian conflict and children without a breadwinner a safe place to live, basic education and health care.

The project initially came about following a visit to Lebanon by one of the groups volunteers, who visited the orphan support project with the World Care Foundation.

After the ‘first-hand’ report from the volunteer, the Pedlaz Cyclists decided to hold the fundraiser with the goal of funding their own orphanage.

Pedlaz Founder Imtiaz Sayed said: “when we heard first-hand reports of the great need on the ground we were all unanimous about wanting to do a fundraiser and adopting an orphanage.

“Its with great joy that we announce that we have reached our target of £25,000 and the orphanage will be opening soon”

Committee member Yasin Lorgat said: “We are so grateful to all the cyclists, donors, support crew and sponsors for their continued support without them it would be impossible to complete these projects.

“These people give us the courage to start and continue these projects and the generosity of people with their time and money is humbling.”

Whilst in Lebanon the group will also be distributing food and fuel parcels in refugee camps alongside The World Care Foundation.

Shoaib who helps run the Dewsbury office of The World Care Foundation said: “The need for donations to help the refugees in Lebanon from the Syrian conflict is all year round, but it is especially important coming up to the winter months when warm clothing and fuel for stoves is increasingly necessary when so many are facing another winter under tarpaulin.”

Pedlaz Cycling Club organises regular charity bike rides for various causes throughout the year raising money for valuable causes whilst enjoying their passion for cycling.

The group also provides regular rides for men and women of all abilities.

Javed Fadal, one of the founder members of the club, said: “As we get older, it becomes increasingly harder to stay fit and healthy, with the gym not being for everyone.

“Cycling combines the best of a nice social event as well as working on our fitness.

“Our goal when we set up the group was to make cycling for physical and mental health accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

The group hold many regular bike rides and charity events.

“From the beginning, we always said we need to combine a social responsibility and charity element to it. That’s why we will keep regular cycling challenges to raise money for those less fortunate.

