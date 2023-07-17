Cyclist from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - cycled from Dewsbury to Low Moor, and back, on Saturday, July 8, to raise awareness of migration, as well as to raise money towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.

Ride leader, Surraya, said: “It was great to work with all of the organisers and participants for such an important cause. The group worked together to ensure everyone finished the ride together”.

The project in Lebanon provides orphan refugees and children without a breadwinner a safe place to live, as well as basic education and health care.

Members of the group will also be travelling to the country in October to distribute food and fuel parcels in refugee camps with Dewsbury-based charity, The World Care Foundation.