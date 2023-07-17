News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Dewsbury and Batley cycling club complete 22k challenge for Lebanon orphanage

A group of female cyclists from Dewsbury and Batley have completed a 22km challenge to raise money for a Lebanon orphanage.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Cyclist from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - cycled from Dewsbury to Low Moor, and back, on Saturday, July 8, to raise awareness of migration, as well as to raise money towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.

Ride leader, Surraya, said: “It was great to work with all of the organisers and participants for such an important cause. The group worked together to ensure everyone finished the ride together”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project in Lebanon provides orphan refugees and children without a breadwinner a safe place to live, as well as basic education and health care.

Cyclist from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - cycled from Dewsbury to Low Moor, and back, on Saturday, July 8, to raise awareness of migration, as well as to raise money towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.Cyclist from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - cycled from Dewsbury to Low Moor, and back, on Saturday, July 8, to raise awareness of migration, as well as to raise money towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.
Cyclist from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - cycled from Dewsbury to Low Moor, and back, on Saturday, July 8, to raise awareness of migration, as well as to raise money towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.
Most Popular

Members of the group will also be travelling to the country in October to distribute food and fuel parcels in refugee camps with Dewsbury-based charity, The World Care Foundation.

Pedlaz Cycling club organises regular charity bike rides for various causes throughout the year, raising money for valuable causes while enjoying their passion for cycling. Anyone wishing to join them on rides or wanting details on future events can follow them on social media @pedlazcc

Related topics:LebanonDewsburyBatley