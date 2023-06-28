News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury and Batley cycling club aiming to raise £10,000 for Lebanon orphanage

A group of female cyclists from Dewsbury and Batley will be participating in a 20-mile bike ride next month in the hope of raising £10,000 for a Lebanon orphanage.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Cyclists from Pedlaz Cycling Club - which is based in Dewsbury and Batley - will be riding from Dewsbury to Low Moor, and back, on Saturday, July 8, to raise funds for their orphanage in Lebanon, which they opened in October 2022.

The goal of £10,000 would pay towards the running costs of the orphanage for one year, and would seek to provide orphan refugees of the Syrian conflict, as well as children without a breadwinner, a safe place to live, basic education and health care.

The project came about following a visit to Lebanon by one of the group's volunteers who travelled to Lebanon with the Dewsbury-based World Care Foundation charity and visited their orphan support projects. The Pedlaz Cyclists then decided to hold their own fundraiser projects with the goal of funding their own orphanage.

The goal of £10,000 would pay towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.The goal of £10,000 would pay towards the running costs of the orphanage in Lebanon for one year.
Pedlaz committee member, Razia Sayed, said: “We are so grateful to all the cyclists, donors, support crew and sponsors for their continued support. Without them it would be impossible to complete this project.

“These people give us the courage to start and continue these projects and the generosity of people with their time and money is humbling.”

The group also organises regular charity bike rides for various causes throughout the year, while enjoying their passion for cycling. It also provides regular rides for men and women of all abilities from new cyclists requiring advice and support, to longer rides for seasoned cyclists who want a new challenge.

Founding member Irfan Mohmed said: “As we get older, it becomes increasingly harder to stay fit and healthy, with the gym not being for everyone.

“Cycling combines the best of a nice social event as well as working on our fitness. Our goal when we set up the group was to make cycling for physical and mental health accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“From the beginning, we always said we need to combine a social responsibility and charity element to it. That’s why we will keep regular cycling challenges to raise money for those less fortunate.

“Anyone wishing to join us on our regular rides or wanting details on future events can follow us on social media @pedlazcc.”

Members of the group will also be going to Lebanon with the World Care Foundation in October to distribute food and fuel parcels in refugee camps.

