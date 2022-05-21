Dewsbury and Batley based cycle club raises £16,000 for orphanage

The 70-mile cycle challenge has raised £16,000.

Pedlaz Cycling Club, which is based in Dewsbury and Batley, organised the charity bike ride to raise funds for an orphanage project in Lebanon.

The project seeks to provide orphaned refugees of the Syrian conflict with a safe place to live, basic education and healthcare.

On Saturday, May 14, 16 cyclists of varying abilities set off from Dewsbury in glorious sunshine to York, supported by a dedicated support team who shadowed them all the way, providing food and water to keep them going.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen cyclists of varying abilities set off from Dewsbury to York.

The cyclists made their way from the Masjid E Umar Mosque in Dewsbury to York via Tingley, Rothwell, Garforth and Tadcaster.

New cyclist Nowman said: “I signed up with Pedlaz last year and have been developing my cycling since then.

“I thought the 70-mile bike ride to York was the perfect motivation I needed to try to increase my riding distance and to raise money for a great cause at the same time.

“I have got fitter and faster and also helped vulnerable children - it’s a win-win situation.”

The cyclists cycled to York and back to raise vital funds for orphan refugees.

The cyclists were delighted with the support from the community and even received donations en route from people who saw them on the roadside.

They are well on their way to their target of £25,000, having already raised £16,000.

Jav, a founding member of Pedlaz cycling club, said: “As many of our generation get older, it is increasingly harder to stay fit and healthy.

“Cycling combines the best of a nice social event as well as working on our fitness.

“Our goal when we set up the club was to make cycling for physical and mental health accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“From the beginning we always said we need to combine a social responsibility with a charity element to it.

“That’s why we will keep organising regular cycling challenges to raise money for those less fortunate.”

Pedlaz Cycling Club organises regular charity bike rides for various causes throughout the year while enjoying their passion for cycling.

The club also provides regular rides for men and women of all abilities.

Imtiyaz, one of the organisers of the cycle ride, said: “It was a successful event and we would like to thank all of the cyclists, supporters, donors and everyone who helped make the event a success including our sponsors La Romantica beds and the Cycleogist Bike Mechanic.

“Anyone wishing to join us on our regular rides or wanting details on future events can follow us on social media @pedlazcc.”