The society, which is affiliated to the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, have announced that they have welcomed a new president, Sarah Tolson, who has been a member of the Dewsbury Collegians for over ten years.

Sarah takes on the role of former president, Jean Jackson.

Talking about the new role, Sarah said: “I am excited but I think it is going to be challenging.

Jean Jackson (right) passing the presidents medal to Sarah Tolson (left).

“Jean has been a great president so I have a lot to live up to.

“One of the things I am looking to change is that everyone has a particular job so that it does not all fall on certain people.

"I would also like the society to become a lot more active, if we can, but I appreciate it's hard.”

Jean, who was president of the Dewsbury Collegians for 14 years before her retirement, said: “There comes a time and I thought now would be a good time to move over and let someone else take over.

“We need new blood and new ideas coming through.

“I was delighted that Sarah said yes to taking on the role. She knows a lot about theatre so I think she is the right person.

“I am always here if she needs anything, but she will be absolutely fine.

“I have enjoyed being president and I am still there, I haven’t given up entirely. I am still on the committee and I am still involved, and I will be for as long as I can.”

The Dewsbury Collegians next performance will be The Full Monty, with performances expected to take place between June 21 until June 24, 2023.

Sarah added: “We welcome new and old members back and even if you don’t want to be on the stage we are always looking for crew members.

“It’s also not too late to come and be in the chorus of The Full Monty in June. Rehearsals are on Mondays and Thursdays at Collegian House on Bradford Road.”