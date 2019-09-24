Developer bids to change vacant Dewsbury Grade II listed building into luxury apartments

A vacant Grade II listed building in Dewsbury could be brought back to life as luxury apartments.

A decision is expected by December 11 2019 on the proposal for Field House, opposite Dewsbury Railway Station on Dewsbury Ring Road, to refurbish, extend and change the use of the listed building from offices to luxury apartments.

The property was last used as offices and has been vacant for some time.

If approved, the project will create 23 high quality apartments, some of which will be within an additional storey and will be complemented by a restaurant and café in the basement and ground floor respectively.

The Mood Developments scheme has been designed by awarding-wining architects DLA Design based in Leeds.

The scheme will create a positive sense of arrival to Dewsbury, complementing the new high-quality public realm at the railway station forecourt.

The property was purchased by Mood Developments in 2018; their second investment in Dewsbury, following the purchase and refurbishment of the Black Bull which will be re-opening soon.

They will be seeking support from the Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) programme towards the project.

The HAZ is a partnership between the Council and Historic England which aims to improve key historic buildings in the Daisy Hill area of the town.

The Council and Historic England have committed £2.55m to support the implementation of the HAZ programme.

Councillor Peter McBride, Cabinet for Regeneration said: “I really hope the proposals to refurbish and extend Field House are approved; obtaining planning permission will be an important milestone in the delivery of the project.

"It will make a significant impact and continue to show our commitment to regenerate Dewsbury Town Centre. The proposed development has the potential to act as a catalyst for further regeneration of Dewsbury Town Centre.”