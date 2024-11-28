Developer announces completion date for new apartments specifically designed for first-time buyers at renovated Grade II listed Field House in Dewbury
Field House is being renovated and rebranded as Station Apartments by locally based Mood Developments, with an expected completion date of August 2025.
The Grade II listed Victorian property will be a mix of 23 one, two and three-bedroom properties. Seven have already been sold, along with the two retail units on the ground floor.
A spokesperson said an announcement on the occupiers of the shop units will be made in the coming weeks.
Peter Mason, from Mood Developments, said: “Station Apartments is in an ideal location and will benefit from superfast broadband, as well as everything that Dewsbury has to offer.
“We feel it is important to offer these luxury new apartments to first time buyers specifically so that local people can get on the housing ladder.
“There has been tremendous interest in the apartments already, which has been very encouraging.
“The regeneration of the building will give this fantastic property a new sustainable future and restore it to its former glory.”
This development is part of the long-term improvements to Dewsbury town centre that will see a new market, the re-opening of The Arcade and a new town park area near the town hall. The total investment in the town is more than £80million.
Mr Mason said these apartments are not available for buy to let landlords and are specifically designed for first-time buyers. There is no ground rent to pay and the flats all have a 999-year lease.
