The Rams lead 10-6 just before and 16-10 just after the half-time hooter, but they were eventually well beaten 36-16, conceding five tries in the final 20 minutes, as they tasted a competitive defeat for the first time since last September.

Ahead of their quick return to the capital (Saturday, April 29, kick off 2.30pm), Finn said:

“It is only a six day turnaround and it’s another long journey. All of the lads will be desperate to get back out there and fix it up a little bit. We wouldn’t want to wait two, three weeks after last week’s defeat..

“As we found out on Sunday, it can take a little bit out of your legs sitting on a bus for four hours. It is not an excuse, it is something we have to be able to manage and manage a bit better this week.

“I have been to London Skolars a lot of times and they have never been what you would describe as a strong team but they can turn up occasionally at home. We have got to concentrate and get our game right.”

Asked if he knew much about this Sunday’s opponents, who sit bottom of League 1 after four defeats from four, Finn replied:

“No, not loads. I know that they’ve got some players that have been there a few years, as well as a fairly new squad. They have been a little bit stop-start this year, which a lot of the teams have, but we will do our due diligence on them and give them the respect they deserve and prepare accordingly.”

Finn also confirmed that Ronan Dixon will miss the top versus bottom clash after failing his head injury assessment last weekend, while Sam Day is set for six weeks on the sidelines after fracturing a bone in his leg.

