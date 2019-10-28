Descendent of iconic Dewsbury shop owners traces his roots

Dr Iness Simon Chadwick traced his family tree and discovered that his great, great, great grandfather was the founder of Greenwood's in Dewsbury.

Few shops posses the nostalgic charm that Greenwood's in Dewsbury does. After 150 years of trade, the shop on Church street has become a quintessential part of Dewsbury's heritage.

One of the founder’s descendants, Dr Iness Simon Chadwick, from Cheshire, visited the shop for the first time last week. After tracing his family tree, he discovered that he was a descendent of the shop's founder John Greenwood.

He also discovered from Reporter archives, that his great grandparents, Mr and Mrs J.E Chadwick opened the old Dewsbury General Infirmary in 1929.

Greenwood’s is still a thriving enterprise and continues to sell workmen’s overalls, socks, caps of all type, as well as quality new and vintage jewellery.

The shop, which once also operated as a pawn brokers, has lost none of its character or charm over the last 150 years.

Sue Baker, a retired dentist, now owns the shop and is ensuring that the unique history of the shop is preserved. She was motivated to protect the shop for future generations to enjoy, after becoming concerned about the town's social history following the closure of the Crow Nest Park Museum.

She has set up a small museum in the building, displaying artefacts found in the shop that date back to the back-end of the industrial revolution.

“Visitors are amazed at some of the items on display, some of which are posing quite a mystery for our younger visitors.”

“Some include the old pawn broker’s counter as well as receipts and ledgers which reveal what people were once forced to pawn from Monday to Friday to make ends meet,” she said.

Ms Baker is looking to get in touch with former employees and customers of the shop over the years. If you have any information regarding the shop's history, or would like to book an appointment to visit the museum, ring 01924 461198.