The new state-of-the-art building will include the construction of a public helpdesk, community room and custody suite, and is envisaged to be ready and open in 2025.

The large operational police station will merge together the previously smaller public helpdesks located in Batley, Cleckheaton, Birkenshaw, and Heckmondwike and the current police station on Aldams Road in Dewsbury town centre will also move to the new Halifax location.

The merge is part of a coordinated strategic response by West Yorkshire Police, to help tackle future crime levels across the North Kirklees district.

Demolition works at the rear of the Carlton Road site where a disused old pre-vocational block and a derelict engineering block once stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ongoing work includes the first phases of a new car park, as well as necessary drainage work for the development.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “The project to build much needed new police stations for our District is continuing to move forward, with work progressing well on the Dewsbury site.

“The demolition of some existing buildings to clear the way for the new HQ was always a significant and exciting milestone in our plans.

“It means residents should be able to see the outline of the new buildings take shape over the next 12 months, bringing the new headquarters ever closer to being a finished reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Former Dewsbury College main reception building getting torn down.

However, for locals living nearby, the demolition of the main reception block at the former Dewsbury College has left mixed emotions.

One resident whose house on Hope Street faces the former college site said: "I am now over fifty years old, and I have lived in this house all my life. I went to the old Dewsbury College like all of my school friends.

“But it now seems so strange since the biggest block on the campus has been demolished. An important part of the town's history for people like me got pulled down by the bulldozers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But then a positive effect is the amount of natural bright light we are now getting through our bedroom windows, and this light I presume will be good in the long run for our environment and for the future of my kids."

A huge pile of rubble left behind after the reception building was demolished.

In response to the concerns, a spokesperson from Kirklees Council said: “As far as the demolition of the old Dewsbury College site, the historic Oldroyd Building on the old college site is being kept and converted to retain its heritage but other, less historically significant, buildings will be demolished to make way for the modern police offices and car parking facilities.

“The planning committee granted permission last year and the police have been working through the condition details to enable them to start on site. It is a significant investment in the area with Dewsbury town centre located a short walk from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local businesses may well benefit from increased footfall and extra staff being located there.”

Subject to a planning consent, West Yorkshire Police and the Mayor of West Yorkshire are also intending to build a new police station in Huddersfield town centre, as part of this major investment in Kirklees.

Dewsbury College's main reception building before it was demolished.

A site has been acquired close to the inner ring road to accommodate Huddersfield Police teams and include a public help desk.