The Centre, which offers a welcoming space for students of all faiths and backgrounds to come together, was opened by the Shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy MP.

It was named after Ms Leadbeater’s sister Jo, who was murdered in 2016, in recognition of her belief that ‘we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unveiling the plaque to mark the opening, Mr Lammy said: “Thank you for naming this wonderful building after Jo and for the wonderful work that will go on here, supporting students with their wellbeing, faith, counselling and the opportunity for them to grow as people to achieve what they want to do in their lives.”

Left to right: Tim Thornton from Huddersfield University, Gordon Leadbeater, Kim Leadbeater MP, Jean Leadbeater and David Lammy MP.

In her own words of thanks, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a real honour and a genuine pleasure to be here for this very special and very personal event.

“We take great comfort that we have so many fantastic things that bear Jo’s name and today is a great example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt very emotional walking up to the building to see her name on it this morning.

“The centre is ‘very Jo’! It is a place for people to come together, for contemplation, faith, reflection, friendship and support.”

Mr Lammy and Ms Leadbeater, along with her parents and other visitors, were shown around the centre and met with members of the University’s varied faith societies, together with staff and contractors involved with the development of the project since its inception in 2021.

It is the first building at the University on Queensgate to be built to the ‘WELL’ Standard, enhancing sustainability, health and wellbeing through improved air, water, light and other factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of her visit Ms Leadbeater spent time with students at the University from across her constituency of Batley and Spen.

They discussed a variety of topics including student welfare provision, transport and mental health.