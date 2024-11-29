Date confirmed for the funeral of 'tireless' community campaigner and former Batley News chief reporter, Malcolm Haigh
The service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium at 12.40pm on Tuesday, December 10.
Mr Haigh died earlier this month aged 88. He was an author, journalist and tireless campaigner for Batley.
Mr Haigh, who lived in Soothill, published four books as well as a number of booklets.
He was chief reporter and a sub editor on the Batley News in the 1970s, before joining its sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post in the 1980s as a reporter covering both news and sport in the Heavy Woollen area.
Mr Haigh was the first secretary of Batley and Birstall Civic Society, chair of Batley Community Alliance, a founder member and later co-ordinator of Batley Cemetery Support Group, chair of Batley Conservation Group and president of Dewsbury and District Ramblers.
For 25 years he ran local history classes and organised educational history walks around the town.
