Daredevil Dewsbury MP completes skydive in aid of The Kirkwood

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood completed a skydive to raise funds for The Kirkwood. Photo: Hibaldstow Skydive

The daring Tory MP took the plunge for charity and raised more than £2,600 for The Kirkwood, the hospice for Kirklees.

Mr Eastwood completed the tandem jump - which included a freefall at speeds of up to 120mph – at Hibaldstow Airfield in North Lincolnshire on Sunday.

He admitted to being very nervous beforehand and said: “The thought of jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft in the build up was much worse than the skydive itself.

Mr Eastwood and his instructor give the thumbs up after completing the jump. Photo: Hibaldstow Skydive

"It turned out to be one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life. I am so glad I did it.”

Mr Eastwood added: “Despite the Government giving support to hospices and charities during the pandemic, there is no doubt that has still been a tough time for all of them due to the restrictions and lockdowns preventing physical fundraising events going ahead.

“That is why, when the team at The Kirkwood approached me, I immediately agreed to participate in the skydive, knowing that I could raise a lot of money for such an important cause which provides vital end of life care across Kirklees.

“I’m delighted to have surpassed my target of raising £2,500 and I would like to thank everyone who made such generous donations.”

A spokesman for The Kirkwood said: “Jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet isn’t for the faint-hearted and shows how keen Mark is to support our vital services across Kirklees.

“We’d like to thank Mark for helping to raise funds to support our care and for helping to raise awareness.”