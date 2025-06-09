Dad and nine-year-old daughter die and 11-year-old fighting for her life after Heckmondwike house fire

A nine-year-old girl and her father have tragically died after at a house in Heckmondwike.

The man died at the scene. The girl died in hospital.

An 11-year-old girl who was rescued from the property is in a critical condition.

Police were called at 6.19am on yesterday morning (Sunday, June 8) by the fire service to an address on Russell Close to a report of an ongoing house fire.

Officers attended the address at which a man two young girls had been removed by firefighters.

The girls, aged nine and 11, were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Despite medical attention, the man died at the scene.

Tragically, the nine year old girl passed away in hospital later on Sunday.

The 11-year-old girl remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”