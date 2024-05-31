Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veterans will be treated to a free Sunday lunch in Mirfield this weekend as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Organised by the Crown Service Veterans Fund and The Old Colonial, it will start at 1.30pm on Sunday, June 2.

Held at the pub, on Dunbottle Lane, the event will see all those in attendance served a traditional Sunday lunch and presented with specially crafted medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wreaths will be laid at the on-site memorial, the Kohima epitaph will be read and The Last Post and Reveille will be played.

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial, Mirfield

There will also be a small talk by former Green Howard officer Major David Pinder, who will speak about D-Day hero Stan Hollis, a Green Howard soldier who won the Victoria Cross for his outstanding bravery on D-Day (the only Victoria Cross awarded on D-Day).