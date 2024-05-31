D-Day 80th anniversary: Veterans to be presented with specially crafted medals and treated to a free Sunday lunch at Mirfield pub

By Dominic Brown
Published 31st May 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Veterans will be treated to a free Sunday lunch in Mirfield this weekend as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Organised by the Crown Service Veterans Fund and The Old Colonial, it will start at 1.30pm on Sunday, June 2.

Held at the pub, on Dunbottle Lane, the event will see all those in attendance served a traditional Sunday lunch and presented with specially crafted medals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wreaths will be laid at the on-site memorial, the Kohima epitaph will be read and The Last Post and Reveille will be played.

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial, MirfieldTim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial, Mirfield
Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial, Mirfield

There will also be a small talk by former Green Howard officer Major David Pinder, who will speak about D-Day hero Stan Hollis, a Green Howard soldier who won the Victoria Cross for his outstanding bravery on D-Day (the only Victoria Cross awarded on D-Day).

A candle will be lit on the lantern at the memorial for absent friends.

Related topics:VeteransMirfield