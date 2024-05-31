D-Day 80th anniversary: Veterans to be presented with specially crafted medals and treated to a free Sunday lunch at Mirfield pub
Organised by the Crown Service Veterans Fund and The Old Colonial, it will start at 1.30pm on Sunday, June 2.
Held at the pub, on Dunbottle Lane, the event will see all those in attendance served a traditional Sunday lunch and presented with specially crafted medals.
Wreaths will be laid at the on-site memorial, the Kohima epitaph will be read and The Last Post and Reveille will be played.
There will also be a small talk by former Green Howard officer Major David Pinder, who will speak about D-Day hero Stan Hollis, a Green Howard soldier who won the Victoria Cross for his outstanding bravery on D-Day (the only Victoria Cross awarded on D-Day).
A candle will be lit on the lantern at the memorial for absent friends.