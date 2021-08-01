Cyclists pedal into London after completing 280-mile Jo Cox Way bike ride

The Jo Cox Way cyclists are greeted in London at the end of their five-day ride from West Yorkshire by Kim Leadbeater and her parents, Gordon and Jean (front)

Four days after setting off from the Spen Valley, the cyclists arrived at Flat Iron Square, Southwark, after winding their way through towns and villages, keeping Jo’s legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and the projects she championed.

Kim put her own pedal power into this year’s fifth-anniversary ride when she cycled the first leg on Wednesday from Cleckheaton to Buxton, Derbyshire.

North Yorkshire business executive Sarfraz Mian BEM devised the Jo Cox Way bike ride five years ago following the murder of Jo, the Batley and Spen MP. Jo's sister Kim won the seat last month in a by-election.