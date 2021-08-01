Cyclists pedal into London after completing 280-mile Jo Cox Way bike ride
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater greeted 70 cyclists as they pedalled into London this afternoon (Sunday) after completing the 280-mile Jo Cox Way bike ride in memory of her sister.
Four days after setting off from the Spen Valley, the cyclists arrived at Flat Iron Square, Southwark, after winding their way through towns and villages, keeping Jo’s legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and the projects she championed.
Kim put her own pedal power into this year’s fifth-anniversary ride when she cycled the first leg on Wednesday from Cleckheaton to Buxton, Derbyshire.
North Yorkshire business executive Sarfraz Mian BEM devised the Jo Cox Way bike ride five years ago following the murder of Jo, the Batley and Spen MP. Jo's sister Kim won the seat last month in a by-election.
After congratulating the cyclists on their arrival in London Kim helped to kick off Bankside’s activities for this year’s Great Get Together – part of a nationwide network of events reflecting Jo’s values.