A group of visually impaired cyclists from Kirklees are aiming to cycle 150 miles in one hour to raise funds for a Mirfield charity.

The challenge takes place on Saturday, June 1 from 10am to 1pm, at the Leeds Road sports complex in Huddersfield in aid of Tandem Trekkers.

The group of sighted front riders (pilots) and visually impaired riders (stokers), will cycle around the running track on tandem bikes.

As well as the cycle challenge, there will be stalls including a raffle and tombola, raising money for Tandem Trekkers.

This is the second year that a challenge event of this type has been held by Tandem Trekkers. Last September, a 100 mile challenge was completed by members cyclingaround the track.

Tandem Trekkers chairperson, Stephen Draycot, said: “Tandem Trekkers is far more than just a charity. We have an incredibly positive “can do” attitude and a great community spirit.

"After last year’s event, the whole club was absolutely buzzing, and we are really looking forward to re-creating and exceeding that wonderful feeling.

"We really do want as many people as possible to come along and share this experience with us.”

Tandem Trekkers was set up in October 2013 and provides opportunities for visually Impaired people to experience and take advantage of the huge health benefits thatcycling can offer.