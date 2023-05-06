News you can trust since 1858
Crowds gather in Dewsbury to watch live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey

Crowds are gathering in Dewsbury to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By Dominic Brown
Published 6th May 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:08 BST

A big screen has been erected at Dewsbury Library to show live BBC coverage of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey from 11am, and festivities will also be held at various locations around the town during the day.

The town is one of only 30 venues nationwide to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the historic event.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend.

Crowds are gathering at Dewsbury Library to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster AbbeyCrowds are gathering at Dewsbury Library to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey
“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Crowds are gathering at Dewsbury Library to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster AbbeyCrowds are gathering at Dewsbury Library to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey
Crowds are gathering in Dewsbury to watch the Coronation of King Charles IIICrowds are gathering in Dewsbury to watch the Coronation of King Charles III
