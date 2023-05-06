Crowds gather in Dewsbury to watch live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey

A big screen has been erected at Dewsbury Library to show live BBC coverage of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey from 11am, and festivities will also be held at various locations around the town during the day.

The town is one of only 30 venues nationwide to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the historic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend.

Crowds are gathering at Dewsbury Library to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds are gathering at Dewsbury Library to watch a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey