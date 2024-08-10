Crossbank Methodists Cricket Club, on Lea Road in Batley, have launched a fundraising appeal to replace two roll-on cricket nets, which were damaged by Storm Jocelyn at the start of the year, as well as a broken bowling machine.

A cricket club which has been part of the Batley community for 120 years is raising funds for some new equipment.

The club, which was founded in 1904, is aiming to raise £5,000 for the new equipment on their gofundme page, which will help support training and the development of its junior cricketers.

The community-based, family friendly club caters for junior teams at under 9s, 11s, 15s and 18s, while it also has three senior teams - the first team currently plays in the Bradford Premier League Division 3.

The damaged nets at Crossbank Methodists CC.

Clive Barrett, who has been club secretary for 39 years, said:

“There is very much a community feel at the club. It is all volunteer led, nobody gets paid. Everything that happens is all free.

“We know that times have been difficult for people financially but please do what you can to support the club itself. Even just a pound helps towards the target. It will be greatly appreciated.

“Also, I will appeal out to any sponsors. If there are any local businesses that want to sponsor the club, that would be a big help too.”

Notable players who have represented the historic club over the years include Indian all-rounder SP Singh and Paul Blakeley, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

To donate to Crossbank Methodists Cricket Club fundraising efforts for new nets and a new bowling machine, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-crossbank-cricket-club-buy-some-new-nets