Cremations cancelled in Dewsbury

By Abigail Marlow
Published 7th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Cremations have been cancelled at Dewsbury Crematorium.

Emergency repairs are needed, says Kirklees Council, to address problems with the two cremators.

The issues have meant changing funeral plans for some families.

While services can go ahead in the Dewsbury Crematorium chapel, the cremations themselves cannot, with bodies being transferred over to Huddersfield to be cremated.

Kirklees Council's leader Coun Carole Pattisonplaceholder image
Kirklees Council's leader Coun Carole Pattison

Those affected have already been contacted, with the council saying it is hoping to have things up and running again towards the end of next week.

Leader of the council and cabinet member for Culture Councillor Carole Pattinson said: “We are carrying out emergency repairs to the two cremators in Dewsbury and we expect normal service to resume from Thursday, February 13.

"In the meantime, services are continuing at the chapel at Dewsbury, with cremations taking place in Huddersfield.

“Families of the services affected have been contacted and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused at this difficult time for them."

