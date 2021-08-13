Creative writing group releases book of poetry inspired by the pandemic

The launch of A Serendipitous Handthology by the Serendipity Creative Writers group, at Cloggs Coffee Shop, Dewsbury

The Serendipity Creative Writers group held a launch event for A Serendipitous Handthology at Cloggs Coffee Shop in Dewsbury last Friday.

Martyn Haymonds, a spokesman for the group, said: “The evening was really well attended, and the readings from book contributors were at times moving.

“Some reading in front of an audience have had very interesting journeys, and the task of performing is testament to the values at the heart of Serendipity.

“The introduction spoke on the theme of well-being for all, not just those labelled with mental health challenges, and stressed that overall looking after your own well-being can impact on physical health too.

“It was also highlighted that the groups are very inclusive and absolutely everyone is welcome to come along and use art and expression to tackle vulnerability and isolation.”

Serendipity Creative Writers is a charitable trust for improving mental health through mindfulness and creative writing.

The group, which has been running for three years, met online during the pandemic but is now back to meeting in person again.

Free workshops are held in Dewsbury on Wednesdays from 2.30-4.30pm at Cloggs Coffee Shop.

Co-ordinator Sonia Zoref said: “I set up the group because I went through something similar with my mental health a few years ago and it was a creative writing group that helped me.

“Being able to express yourself through writing is very cathartic.”

The book of poetry is available to buy from Amazon and Waterstones, as well as from Cloggs Coffee Shop.