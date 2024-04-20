Creative Scene set to host The Big Eid Community Party in Batley to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Dewsbury based arts organisation Creative Scene has been working with community partners to design and host The Big Eid Community Party (Eid al-Fitr), which will take place at Healey Community Centre on Saturday, April 27 from 12pm until 3.30pm.
The free family event will include a wide range of arts and crafts workshops and self-led mehndi/henna for people to decorate hands or other items.
There will also be a calligraphy workshop led by Iram Iqbal and zine-making sessions with the theme of Eid and Ramadan led by Munaza Kulsoom, creating “My Eid Zines”.
Khalida Ashrafi will host poetry readings and open mic sessions, there will be Nasheed recitals by Amaan Shazad, as well as various arts and crafts, henna and candyfloss by Candylicious.
Visitors can contribute to the “Tree of Life” by leaving feedback or suggestions for future events on special leaves, creating a lasting legacy.
Batley caterer Spices and Rices will be providing finger food for all to enjoy and there will also be refreshments available throughout the afternoon.
The Big Community Eid Party is one of many events being organised by Creative Scene for South Asian communities in and around Dewsbury and Batley.
Aamta-Tul Waheed, South Asian communities project co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host such a celebration and share the end of Ramadan with people from our local communities.
"We look forward to a fun-filled day for all the family to enjoy with lots of activities for people to get involved with.”