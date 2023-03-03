In a game full of twists and turns, the Bulldogs snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat as Dale Morton touched down in the last play to beat an impressive Keighley side, 28-23.

And now Lingard wants to see that same work ethic against a Panthers side who are also two wins from their opening four games.

“They’ve had a good start and they have got an exceptional squad,” admitted Lingard. “Halifax’s squad has been together for two or three years now, similar to ours, and I think they are stronger than they were last year.

Batley head coach Craig Lingard wants to see the same ‘grit and determination’ which saw the Bulldogs secure a dramatic last-gasp win over Keighley Cougars again when his side visits The Shay to face Halifax Panthers on Sunday, March 5 (kick off 3pm). Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

“I don’t think they have hit their straps as yet but it’s great when you can win games if you’re not executing your game plan as clinical as you want to do. You never expect to hit the ground running early on and complete your game plan 100 per cent.

“We know it is going to be a tough task. We have just got to show the grit and determination that we showed against Keighley to be within a chance of beating Halifax.”

Asked if the win has changed the atmosphere around the club following two successive defeats against Swinton and Sheffield, Lingard said:

“I think the win was huge, I really do. Instead of won one, lost three, it’s won two, lost two, which might not seem a big deal but it is in terms of the momentum which you build, as well as for the confidence in camp.

“If we’d have lost that game, it’s three on the bounce and confidence in the camp is probably low and people feel the injuries more when you lose a game. But to win a game in the manner we did with the last play of the game has lifted everybody and the atmosphere has been great around training.

“The result was huge, not necessarily in respect of where we’ll finish come the end of the season but in respect of our future performances and the atmosphere and the energy around the camp.”

