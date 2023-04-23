Batley’s name is forever etched into the Challenge Cup history books having being the first team to ever lift the trophy in 1897 thanks to a 10-3 win over St Helens.

They clinched it again twice more, in 1898 and 1901. All three finals were played at Headingley.

And, after today’s result, which included a Lucas Walshaw and Aidan McGowen double, in addition to tries from Josh Hodson, Dale Morton and Jimmy Meadows, Lingard’s men will face an 1895 Cup semi-final against either Halifax Panthers, York City Knights or London Broncos for a place in the showpiece occasion in the nation’s capital.

Craig Lingard is determined for his players to create a ‘legacy’ and reach a Wembley final.

After Sunday’s magnificent win, Lingard said:

“I am very pleased. I thought it was really professional, especially that first half performance. I thought we managed the opposition really well and completed our sets.

“We know that Keighley are a team that plays expansively and I thought that we defended really well in that first half. That laid the platform for us to come out in the second half and put in a clinical performance.

“We’re in the semi-final and we are one game away from Wembley, which is what we were hoping to achieve. That was a focus for us. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning, they were chomping at the bit to get going and get to the semi final.

Batley Bulldogs 34-16 Keighley Cougars (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“We know we are not there yet but we are a step closer. The players set that target themselves at the start of the season. That’s what we wanted to achieve this year, to get to that 1895 Cup Final.

“I mentioned at training this week that although Batley have won the Challenge Cup three times, albeit a long time ago, none of them finals were at Wembley.

“Batley as a club has never been to Wembley. As a legacy for these players they could be part of that group - the first ones to take Batley to Wembley.

“For me, as a coach, if I can be a part of that as well, it would be absolutely outstanding. It is right slap-bang at the front of our mind.

“As a whole, we are very pleased with how we performed today.”

Aidan McGowen, on loan from Huddersfield Giants, starred in the full back role following Luke Hooley being made unavailable to play by Leeds Rhinos, scoring two tries along with Lucas Walshaw.

On the outstanding pair’s performances, Lingard said:

“Aidan was outstanding today. The footwork that he has got is electric. The footwork to get through the line for his second try down the hill was first class. He is coming on leaps and bounds and, playing in the Championship week in, week out, he is only going to get better.

“He played on the wing when Luke was back so he has certainly got a lot of potential. I think Huddersfield have got a cracker there. More than anything else, as an individual and a human being, he is outstanding.

“He is not our player but he is the first at training and the last to leave. I’m wanting to turn the floodlights off for him to go home! You can’t get him off the field.

“Lucas is a bit of an unsung hero and goes under the radar a little bit. Defensively, on that right edge, he is very, very good and is a cross between a bear and an octopus, you just can’t get by him. People think they’ve got by him, next thing they are on their back on the floor.

“The two tries today is what Lucas does. His contribution week in, week out is very, very good. He is a bit like Nyle Flynn, he is exactly the same in that he goes under the radar.”

With Samy Kibula dropping out and Michael Ward and Keegan Hirst performing well from the bench, Lingard is impressed with the competition within his squad at the moment. He said:

“We have got competition for places and that is showing in training. Michael Ward missed out the last couple of weeks. The first week was because he got a dead leg, the second was because Tom Lillycrop has been playing so well.

“Them two have been going at it hammer and tongs, like rutting lambs in training. The intensity goes up and the competition for places goes up. When they do get their shot and come in then the impact needs to be there. You saw that today.