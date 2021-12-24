Craig hits the 'reset' button in 2022 after reaching his target weight

Craig Tranmer lost more than four stone with Slimming World

After losing more than four stone to achieve his goal of 12 stone 8lbs, Craig is using his success to shape a new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Craig has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at its national training academy in Derbyshire.

Members at the Hunsworth group are getting ready to welcome Craig as their new consultant when he takes over on Wednesday, January 5.

Craig before his weight loss

Father of two Craig said: “My weight gain happened gradually over the years. Being a dad with two young children and running my own business meant that I was eating for convenience.

“I remember the time I realised just how much weight I had gained. I was on holiday and looked in the mirror and hardly recognised myself.

“With a once in a lifetime holiday to Disney Land Florida approaching in May 2018 I knew I needed to take action and do it now.”

Craig joined his local Slimming World group in January 2018 and set a goal of losing three stone before he went to Florida

He said: “As well as setting my overall weight loss target, I set a mini goal every week – whether it was to lose weight, to get more active, to plan ahead or to try something new – making that commitment to a goal definitely helped me achieve more.

“The group was fun and engaging and they were like a big family supporting each other through the good weeks as well as the bad.

"Within no time at all I had adapted all my favourite meals to food optimising and I was eating satisfying and filling meals and it didn’t feel like I was on a diet at all.

“I was still enjoying my favourite foods like curry and spaghetti bolognese which we enjoyed together as a family.

“I couldn’t believe that in my first week following the plan I lost 7.5lbs eating food I loved.

"It felt amazing to get to my target weight losing three stone by May 2018. just before we went to Florida and I felt happy and energetic and I couldn’t wait to take lots of photos as I felt much more confident and happier with how I looked and felt.

“I can look back at these photos and smile rather than feel disgusted with how I looked, which is how I felt before joining Slimming World.”

In March 2020 as the Covid pandemic struck and the nation went into lockdown, Craig gained 1.5 stone.

"I made a pledge to myself that I would not allow myself to go back to my old ways and in June 2021, using my Florida photos as inspiration, I decided to go back to group," he said.

"With the support of group, I found it easy to get back on track and enjoyed using the member only Lifeline Online website and app which gives you access to lots of healthy and satisfying recipes as well as a food planner to make it easier to track my food choices and make the changes.

"As I started to lose weight I found it easier to exercise more and have found a new love for cycling and running which is known as body magic.

"In our local group we encourage each other to get more active, and we’ve got a new set of 50 online videos for members so they can easily get started at home.

"My group are so supportive and whenever possible I stay to group as I realise that this is what keeps me on track.

"I achieved my new target in September 2021 losing 4st 4lbs and have recently been voted Mr Sleek 2021."

He added: “I want to use my experience to support people in my community to lose weight and become more active and to motivate them to achieve their dreams not just in 2022 but for life. It really does work, and I am proof that it does!