Crackdown on litter as Spen Valley Greenway is set for a bumper year

Sustrans ranger Rob Winslade on the Spen Valley Greenway

Rob Winslade says the time and money spent on litter collection could be better used on improving the path for everyone.

The seven-mile greenway between Dewsbury and Oakenshaw saw big increases in people walking, cycling or using mobility scooters during the lockdowns in 2020, as more people discovered their local route.

Sustrans ranger Rob collected 4,500 bin bags during 2020 compared to an average of 3,000 bags in previous years.

Some of the littler collected by Rob on the Spen Valley Greenway

The path, which is owned and managed by walking and cycling charity Sustrans, has continued to be popular during 2021.

As more people opt to stay close to home this winter, Rob expects many more families to take their seasonal strolls or bike rides on the Greenway.

That means more litter for the local Sustrans team to remove.

Around 3,500 bags of litter have been collected in 2021 so far.

A 55 inch TV screen, bicycles and nappies were among the rubbish dumped on the path in the last year.

Rob says: “It’s great that more people are using the Spen Valley Greenway but please do take your litter home.

"We are a charity, there’s only one of me, and we have to pay for disposal of the litter.

“This time and money could be better spent on improving the path in other ways, such as planting more trees, wildflowers, creating seating areas or artwork.”

The Spen Valley Greenway is part of the National Cycle Network, which was created by Sustrans.

The greenway includes several artworks such as Sally Matthew’s flock of Swaledale Sheep, constructed from recycled industrial scrap, and "Rotate" by Trudi Entwistle - 40 giant steel hoops set in a circle.