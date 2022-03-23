Dewsbury town centre deserted during lockdown in April 2020

Covid Memorial Day: Lockdown photos in Batley, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton

Today (Wednesday, March 23) marks two years since the start of the first Covid lockdown.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:30 am

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told us all to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

Overnight, streets in cities, towns and villages became deserted as shops, schools and businesses closed their doors.

Employees moved to working from home where possible, and pupils and parents adapted to home-schooling.

On today's national Covid Memorial Day, we take a look back at pictures of Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton town centres during lockdown.

