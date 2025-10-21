22 women from fitness and wellbeing organisation Club Ekta, based out of the Cedar Court Hotel at the top of the M606, walked over the hot coals last Monday (October 13) night at Hub26 in Cleckheaton.

The courageous group raised more than £11,500, significantly more than their £5,000 target, with members from the club planning to visit the stricken area of India next month to distribute the funds which will be used to provide urgent medical aid, food supplies, as well as support for rebuilding homes in the most remote, flood-hit villages of Punjab.

Harleen Kaur, founder and chief executive of Club Ekta, said:

“This was not just a physical challenge; it was a powerful statement of courage and compassion. Every single woman stepped onto those coals with the families of Punjab in her heart.

“To have raised over £11,500 is simply phenomenal. It is a testament to the incredible generosity of the Bradford and wider West Yorkshire community who supported our mission to bring hope back to those who have lost everything.

“The most important thing for our donors to know is that we are committed to seeing this aid through to the end. We will be travelling to Punjab to personally help and support those in need. This is about total commitment and ensuring the money raised provides maximum impact on the ground.”

Each woman walked barefoot across a 20-foot bed of hot embers, with temperatures soaring to over 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and were cheered on by family and friends.

Karandeep Kaur, the event’s top individual fundraiser who raised £2,766, added: “The atmosphere was electric. As a South Asian woman in Bradford, this cause is deeply personal – it’s about helping the community our grandparents and parents came from.

“The fire walk was over in seconds, but the impact of these funds will be huge for the families receiving the aid. I am so proud to be part of Club Ekta, where we continually push boundaries to make a difference.”

To make a donation, visit: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/10154/walking-on-fire-to-support-flood-hit-panjab/

Take a look at these great photos from last week’s fire walk event.

