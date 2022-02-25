Council tells Ukrainian residents in Kirklees 'you have our unwavering support'

Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine yesterday (Thursday), crossing its borders and bombing military targets near major cities.

Coun Shabir Pandor (Leader of the Council and Leader of the Labour Group), Coun David Hall (Leader of the Conservative Group), Coun John Lawson (Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group), Coun Andrew Cooper (Leader of the Green Group) and Coun Charles Greaves (Leader of the Independent Group) said: “Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with the people of Ukraine at this difficult time.

"The disturbing events of the last two days have been felt across Europe, the world, and also here in Kirklees.

Many sites in Ukraine have been targeted by missile attacks following the invasion by Russia. Photo: Getty Images

“We are proud of our Ukrainian community in Kirklees. They enrich our district and make Kirklees the vibrant and welcoming place we know it is.