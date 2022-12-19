Councillors will be asked for approval on proposals to increase rent and service charges in their cabinet meeting on Wednesday, December 21.

According to Kirklees Council, they follow guidance agreed by the government of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus one per cent, but as inflation at the end of September stood at 10.1 per cent, this would have meant an increase of 11.1 per cent.

The council, however, are proposing an increase of seven per cent.

Coun Cathy Scott, Cabinet Member for Housing and Democracy

Coun Cathy Scott, Cabinet Member for Housing and Democracy, said: “In deciding on this year’s rent increases, we have considered the cost of living facing tenants as well as the ever-growing demand for social housing.

“The increase of seven per cent, which is more than four per cent below what it would have been, using the government’s previously agreed formula, is the amount the council needs to make sure we’re maintaining and creating quality homes that our tenants feel safe in.

“We are already well underway with improving our housing stock, investing in building safety and repairs, and we’re seeing the delivery of several new builds at the end of this year, the energy efficiency work to council homes and the regeneration of our high-rise blocks.”

The seven per cent increase averages as £5.19 extra across all tenancies per week, or £4.58 per week for a one-bedroom property, £5.40 per week for a two-bedroom property, £6.08 per week for a three-bedroom and £6.45 per week for a four-bedroom property.

If approved, service charges for 2023/24 will have the same seven per cent increase, between £0.03 and £1.30 per week. Extra Care Services, including Intensive Housing Management, could also increase to between £1.07 and £4.44 a week, and the Night Care Service by £1.35 per week.

Councillor Scott added: “We know that our tenants are facing the same financial difficulties as other residents in the area and we are committed to supporting everyone through this cost of living crisis whilst also delivering vital services.”

