Council explores future of Dewsbury leisure provision after shutting sports centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirklees Council is looking at options for the future of leisure provision in Dewsbury after permanently closing the town’s sports centre.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury Sports Centre closed in 2023 after potentially dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found in the building.

The site remained shut and was earmarked for permanent closure, with the final decision made by cabinet in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This came despite a great deal of opposition from the local community and councillors alike.

Campaigners at Dewsbury Sports Centre

Campaigners said the ongoing closure of the site had left a “profound void” in the town, with young people losing a “lifeline”.

The council is now looking to appoint a specialist consultation partner to engage with residents and groups over the coming months to get detailed views from about the ways people want to improve their health, wellbeing and connections with their community.

The authority says it will use the results of the engagement, along with data on local health outcomes, to plan sports and health provision in the town for the future.

The consultation is expected to start in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “I’m encouraging people in Dewsbury to have their say on future sports and physical activity in the town.

“Physical activity makes such a big difference to people’s health and overall wellbeing.

"We want to make sure we have the right services in Dewsbury so that everyone can have access to the kind of amenities and services that will help them to be fitter and healthier.

“If we’re going to get services right, we need the best possible evidence about what local people want and need. We need to be able to identify gaps in provision and have an idea of the kind of sport and physical activities that are already available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This summer’s major engagement exercise will help us do exactly that.

“By the autumn, we aim to have a much more complete picture of sport and physical fitness provision in Dewsbury. Crucially, we will have first-hand experiences from residents who know best.

"This will give us the best possible platform to make decisions on how to increase provision and reduce health inequalities.”