Council explores future of Dewsbury leisure provision after shutting sports centre
Dewsbury Sports Centre closed in 2023 after potentially dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found in the building.
The site remained shut and was earmarked for permanent closure, with the final decision made by cabinet in November.
This came despite a great deal of opposition from the local community and councillors alike.
Campaigners said the ongoing closure of the site had left a “profound void” in the town, with young people losing a “lifeline”.
The council is now looking to appoint a specialist consultation partner to engage with residents and groups over the coming months to get detailed views from about the ways people want to improve their health, wellbeing and connections with their community.
The authority says it will use the results of the engagement, along with data on local health outcomes, to plan sports and health provision in the town for the future.
The consultation is expected to start in May.
Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “I’m encouraging people in Dewsbury to have their say on future sports and physical activity in the town.
“Physical activity makes such a big difference to people’s health and overall wellbeing.
"We want to make sure we have the right services in Dewsbury so that everyone can have access to the kind of amenities and services that will help them to be fitter and healthier.
“If we’re going to get services right, we need the best possible evidence about what local people want and need. We need to be able to identify gaps in provision and have an idea of the kind of sport and physical activities that are already available.
"This summer’s major engagement exercise will help us do exactly that.
“By the autumn, we aim to have a much more complete picture of sport and physical fitness provision in Dewsbury. Crucially, we will have first-hand experiences from residents who know best.
"This will give us the best possible platform to make decisions on how to increase provision and reduce health inequalities.”
