Council cash crisis: Campaign group vows to keep fighting to save Dewsbury Sports Centre and care homes

A campaign group fighting to save council facilities from the axe says it will not rest until more of Dewsbury, Batley and Spen’s services are safeguarded.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Stop the Closures says its members are “thilled” that Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, and Colne Valley Leisure Centres are to stay open under proposals from Kirklees Council.

But it says concerns linger on around the continued closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre and the future of Deighton Sports Arena, as well as two dementia care homes.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are thrilled to receive the news that Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Colne Valley will both remain open.

Dewsbury Sports Centre.Dewsbury Sports Centre.
"Our tireless campaign – which involved raising awareness, educating the local community, presenting deputations, and engaging with elected officials – has proven to be successful.

"This demonstrates that campaigning is effective.

“While we are grateful that the council has taken various factors into account in making these decisions, we recognise that there is still a long road ahead.

"The potential closures of Dewsbury Sports Centre and Deighton are particularly concerning, as these facilities play a vital role in supporting and advocating for young people.

“Additionally, the closure of Claremont House (in Heckmondwike) and Castle Grange (in Huddersfield) would have severe consequences for vulnerable and sick members of our community.

"The relocation of these residents could even cost lives.

“As such, our fight continues, and we are prepared to pursue legal actions against the council should our negotiations reach an impasse.

A 12-week consultation over the future of the care homes runs until Wednesday, January 3. A final decision will then be made by the council’s cabinet.

