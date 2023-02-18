The service provides local communities with access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.

Three innovative hubs have already been established in Chickenley, Howden Clough and Liversedge.

Working in partnership with Kirklees Council and Third Sector Leaders, an additional hub is now opening in Cowlersley.

The UK’s leading community food organisation, The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT), has opened another affordable food service in Kirklees.

This new hub at Berry Brow Methodist Church, Birch Road, Berry Brow, Huddersfield, HD4 7PN, will open at 2pm on Wednesday, February, 22 2023.

Members of The Bread and Butter Thing can get shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

Each week members access three bags of produce including fresh fruit and veg, chilled goods, as well as cupboard staples such as pasta and cereal. Families can use their NHS healthy start vouchers and, in support of period poverty, low cost period products will also be available.

Councillor Paul Davies, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said:

“I am very excited about the partnership with The Bread and Butter Thing and the launch of this new hub. I know that some families across our communities are struggling to put food on the table and the cost of living crisis is only adding more pressure.

“These hubs will make a big difference to those families, not only by providing affordable, nutritious food but also by offering other kinds of support and advice. We will be working closely with The Bread and Butter Thing team to help make this project a success”.

TBBT works in partnership with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute surplus food. Food that often ends up going to waste because it’s wrongly labelled or there is simply too much of it. By reducing their waste, this helps to reduce their environmental effects whilst supporting local communities.

Mark Game, CEO of the Bread and Butter Thing said: “Our work is having an impact in low income communities by reducing stress around food and enabling families to eat healthily and affordably.

“But we can’t ignore the fact that the rising cost of living is driving demand for our affordable scheme at an unprecedented rate with more than double the amount of new families registering each month as members compared to last year.

“Working in conjunction with local authorities and local community partners allows us to spread our service even further and support more people who need it.

“Our members tell us that over 80 per cent of them have previously had to skip meals to feed their families. By using TBBT, most save over £25 a week on their food budgets with the added benefits of better quality and a bigger variety of food.

“This leads to healthier lifestyles and puts money back in people’s pockets.”

To become a member of TBBT email [email protected] or text 07860 063304. Alternatively, there is an application form and more information at www.breadandbutterthing.org/contact.

If you are worried about rising household costs, energy bills or food bills, visit: www.kirklees.gov.uk/cost-of-living

