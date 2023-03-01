To celebrate the end of the Cost of Living Quilt Project, which was organised by Joanne Cook from Meet and Mend, three ‘thank you’ events were held last week showcasing the incredible work of the community.

The project started at Dewsbury Library on Railway Street on Thursday, January 12, with pop-up sessions also taking place weekly at venues such as Batley Library, Heckmondwike Library and Ravensthorpe Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the six weeks local volunteers have created a total of 15 patchwork quilts, four knitted blankets and 20 draft excluders using recycled materials, which will all be donated to people who need them most across the North Kirklees area.

Joanne Cook and volunteers with the patchwork quilts at Batley Library.

Speaking at the thank you event at Batley Library on Friday, February 24, Joanne expressed her gratitude. She said: “The project has gone really well, probably better than what I expected.

“But, I think the project has worked because, looking at the current affairs with the cost of living, a lot of people have felt saddened by what's going on and want to do something to support and help - this has been a good way of doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think as well, for the people who are actually coming to the group, it's supporting them as individuals. The bonus is that we are making something to give back but there are lots of benefits for people who are coming to do the hand sewing such as making new friends and getting them out the house.

“For me that’s what I initially wanted to achieve and the blankets have been an extra bonus.

The four knitted blankets on display at Batley Library.

“I am really grateful because people put a lot of faith and trust in me, but I couldn't do it without everyone's support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also feel very grateful for meeting all the people involved and the support that local businesses have given me because a lot of the businesses have done things for free and fitted that in with their work as well - they have been incredible.

“A really big thank you to everybody.”

Businesses who have supported the project include Harefield Launderette and Dry Cleaning on Harefield Drive, Batley, Batley Carr Launderette on Town Street, Batley and JET Garage on Leeds Road, Dewsbury, who all helped wash and tumble dry the donated blankets.

The draft excluders created by Susan Jones from Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay-Be beds on Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe and Gini`s Boutique on Low Lane, Birstall, both donated material as well as members of the community and Paramount Quilting on Scout Hill Road, Dewsbury, helped sew the different layers of the quilts together using their factory sewing machines.

Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, Batley, Sainsbury's on Railway Street, Dewsbury and Fox’s Biscuits on Wellington Street, Batley, all donated food for the thank you events.

As well as receiving ‘incredible’ support from local businesses, the project has also seen volunteers turn up in droves to hand-sew patches for the quilts.

Elizabeth Donohoe from Heckmondwike, who originally found out about the project through Facebook described the sessions as ‘brilliant’. She added: “There are so many lovely ladies that come and we have a nice chat whilst helping a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jo has been brilliant at organising everything and getting everything together.

“They look lovely now, the quilts, and as they have come together they have become nicer and nicer - we are really pleased with them.

“It is sad that it has now come to an end but there are other projects in the pipeline so I will definitely be coming back and joining in with those.”

Ann Sullivan, a volunteer from Roberttown said: “A massive thank you to Jo. She has organised this in her own time and she has engaged so many people locally, bringing people together to produce something wonderful for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jo should feel very happy with herself because she has done something to make everyone feel proud of the things they have produced.”

Susan Martindale from Liversedge added: “We have all helped each other and it's been very nice.

“It's been more social than anything. We sort of forgot to go out after the Covid-19 pandemic, so it's been good to get out and do something in the community.

“I hope they go to people who appreciate our handy-work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Jones from Dewsbury, who made the 20 draft excluders in her own time, said: “it's wonderful that so much recycling has been involved. We have used so much stuff that would have been just thrown away. It's been great to turn that recycled material into something beautiful.

“Everyone has had an input and It's good to get out for a few hours. It's warm in the library too and there is free soup and tea and coffee if you are in need.

“A big thank you to Jo. The organisation has been amazing and she has brought everyone together.”

Joanne is currently looking for an individual or business to service five sewing machines that were donated to help with the project. The sewing machines have developed a fault but she would love to use them for future projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think you can help, call Joanne on 07443383661.

Joanne also runs a Meet and Mend session every third Thursday of the month at Dewsbury Library between 5pm and 7pm.