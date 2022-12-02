The Mirfield-based trust, which is located on Northorpe lane, is requesting support in the form of food donations, gifts and hampers to help support young people across Kirklees who would otherwise go without at Christmastime.

Liz Robinson, volunteer and co production manager at Northorpe Hall, said: “For many families Christmas is a time of celebration, but for some it’s a time of sadness, loneliness and worrying how to make ends meet.

“For some of the families we’re supporting, we try to make this time a little easier, easing the additional pressures by providing food hampers and Christmas gifts.

Northorpe Hall on Northorpe Lane, Mirfield.

“We know it makes a world of difference.”

The Northorpe Hall Christmas Appeal has been running for eight years, and last year supported over 50 families with gifts and food hampers.

This year, the team at Northorpe Hall hope to help just as many, if not more, families who will be struggling this year due to the cost of living crisis.

A family who received the gifts last year said: “Its lovely knowing someone cares like this for us - thank you”

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust is a charity that improves the lives of young people up to age 25, particularly disadvantaged young people in need of support - with the main focus being on mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The trust’s Christmas Appeal is running from today (Dec 2), until Wednesday, December 7.

Items can be dropped off Northorpe Hall on Northorpe lane, Mirfield, between 10am and 6pm.

To find out more, or to get involved, visit https://www.northorpehall.co.uk/christmas-appeal