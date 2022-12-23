The group, Wags and Walks, was set up in March 2021 to help keep people safe when out with their pets, after reports of people being watched or approached by suspected dog thieves left some too scared to go out alone.

Founded by dog owner Gail Goor, the group has continued to grow, with hundreds of members from across Batley, Spen and Mirfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the group has become a registered Community Interest Company (C.I.C) and have turned their attention to helping pet owners through the cost of living crisis.

Founder of Wags and Walks and Batley Pet Food Bank, Gail Goor.

Gail officially launched the Pet Food Bank at Batley Food Bank on Blakeridge Lane, on Monday, October 31, working alongside the already established charity to help take the pressure off them buying pet food.

This has enabled the Batley Food Bank to spend more money on the necessities that are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 30 families now using the service Gail wants to let more people know that they are there to help. She said: “We want this to be a success for the people.

“We know and understand that people don’t just want pets, they need them, and not just physically but mentally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Food Bank on Blakeridge Lane.

“We want people to know that if you're struggling, we are here to help. Non-working, working, your circumstances are not judged in any way and everything is dealt with in the strictest and most confidential way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help support increasing demand, the group is currently looking for donations of grain free pet food. However, their biggest worry at the moment is storage.

Gail added: “Our biggest problem at the moment is having space to store donations

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spoken to a couple of storage units local to me and they are reasonably priced but it all comes down to money, but we just don't have it.

Batley Pet Food Bank currently supports over 30 families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have set up a go fund me to see if we can raise some funds to help with us getting storage and a good supply of pet food behind us.

“We have helped so many people, who are so grateful for the help and any donations would be really appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a donation to Batley Pet Food Bank, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/wags-and-walks-pet-food-bank?qid=49f6e58bd10fea601d800faeae87a05d

For help with pet food or to drop off a donation, visit Batley Food Bank in Admiral House, Blakeridge Lane, Batley between 11.30am until 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad