Members of the Westborough Methodist Church on Green Lane, Dewsbury, are inviting the community to join them at their ‘Warm Zone’, which is to be held in the Link building.

The scheme, which has been funded by Kirklees Council, will be held every Wednesday from 11am until 3pm, starting from today (Wednesday) until Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

As well as offering a warm place to sit, have a natter and play board games, the church will also be offering free tea, coffee, biscuits, soup and a roll, which will be served from 11am to 1pm.

Westborough Methodist Church on Green Lane, Dewsbury.