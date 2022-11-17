The money will be available to community groups and organisations who are already equipped to provide support to their local community.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Kirklees residents, through no fault of their own, are experiencing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. Over the winter months we are going to see more and more people wanting support, some of whom will have never needed to access support services before.

“That’s why this funding is extremely welcome. It will support residents who are already facing financial hardship but equally we hope it will prevent people from falling into further difficulties.”

Funding will be awarded to groups who are able to provide a warm space for residents this winter, food parcels and fuel vouchers, and those who can provide information, advice, and guidance on topics such as mental health support, debt advice, and assistance into employment.

Coun Paul Davies, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “This funding will go to community groups across Kirklees who are well placed to provide support to our residents.

“Mental health support, access to employment, and food support, are vital to residents and thanks to our community organisations this support will be easily accessible.

“I’d like to thank them for their tireless work caring for their local communities.”

Emma Woods-Bolger, chief executive of One Community Foundation, which will be responsible for managing, distributing and monitoring the funding, said: “This funding will provide a lifeline to communities across Kirklees who find they are at the sharp end of the rising cost of living.

“It is a worrying time for many people, especially when you think that basic food items such as milk and egg prices rose by more than 27 per cent compared with a year earlier.”

“Importantly, this funding recognises the need for practical support with food and fuel vouchers as well as information, advice, and guidance.”

Community groups and organisations can apply for the funding on the One Community Foundation website.

