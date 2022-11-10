Warm Spaces will be friendly and comfortable places where residents can keep warm and be with other people. Kirklees Council has 24 libraries across the district that will be used as Warm Spaces.

Libraries offer a warm and comfortable environment, free Wi-Fi, free access to computers, free borrowing of books, free events and activities, and signposting to support and advice with money, bills, and food.

Councillor Paul Davies, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “We are utilising our libraries as Warm Spaces because we know the cost of heating the home is going to be a significant concern for many people over the winter months.

Libraries across Kirklees will be offering ‘Warm Spaces’ for residents over the winter months due to the ‘significant concern’ around the cost of heating.

“From the beginning of this cost of living crisis we’ve been helping residents access support to reduce the financial pressure they’re facing, and this is another way in which we are supporting our residents.

“Our libraries are fantastic facilities, in the heart of our communities, and they have exceptional members of staff working at them. They are well equipped to ensure that anyone who visits them will benefit from the advice and support that is available through the trained staff and the resources on offer.

“Whatever the reasons residents have for coming to our Warm Spaces they will receive a warm welcome and access to vital support.”

You can find a local library by visiting the Kirklees website – https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/libraries/library-locations-and-times.aspx

