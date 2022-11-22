The Food Bank, based in Cleckheaton Methodist Church on Mortimer Street, is currently running an Art Exhibition featuring work donated by local artist Carol Curtis.

The exhibition is open to the public everyday this week at the Surf Shack café on Albion Street, before a charity auction takes place on Saturday, November 26.

All money raised through the auction - which will be matched by One Community - will be donated to Cleckheaton Food Bank, to help individuals across the district who are struggling to afford food.

One of the organisers, Dilys Beaumont with one of the pieces of artwork donated by Carol Curtis.

One of the organisers, Dilys Beaumont, said “We are really excited about this fundraising event, and grateful to the artist who has donated 20 artworks – they are varied and colourful and would make ideal Christmas presents.”

Set up by Cleckheaton Churches Together in March 2020, In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Food Bank say they are experiencing an “increase in demand” as the cost-of-living crisis affects local families.

Food Bank trustee, Josie Pugsley, said: “Fundraising like this really helps us to support local people.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with One Community – their Match Funding Grant is a huge boost.”

To view the art online, visit https://cleckheatonfoodbank.weebly.com/auction.html

To place a bid before the auction, email [email protected], or call 07748034241

Alternatively, If you don’t want to buy a picture but want to make a donation to Cleckheaton Food Bank, visit https://cleckheatonfoodbank.weebly.com/donate.html

The exhibition at Surf Shack café is open to the public between 9.30am and 4.30pm every day this week, with the auction taking place on Saturday, November 26, starting at 4pm.